Letters to the Editor for Dec. 2, 2021: Recalling valuable honesty from parents in the South

Recalling valuable honesty

from parents in the South

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Amid the recent Virginia election season's focus on education and race, I remember being in fifth grade some 70 years ago in Atlanta. I had a teacher who was so convincing in describing the faithful soldiers of the Confederacy that I became a gleeful Johnny Reb, even down to owning a rebel cap. Our childhood games morphed from Cowboys and Indians into Rebels and Yankees.

This became an obsession, so much so that my parents sat me down to let me know without hesitation that I was being fed a bunch of lies, and that it was a good and blessed thing that the South lost the Civil War.

In all the rest of my excellent education in high school and college — some of the best the South had to offer — I received mostly silence in history classes. When I learned about the Civil War, it was about the battles and bravery of the Southern soldiers and the rigors of Reconstruction. No one would have dared teach what Alexander Stephens, the vice president of the Confederacy, wrote about the inferiority of Black people. And of course no mention of the white terrorist mobs who murdered Black Americans across the country.