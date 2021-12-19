 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 20, 2021: Rank and file vaccine rules
Rank and file

vaccine rules

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a retired military officer, I was struck by the recent news brief about 27 Air Force members being discharged for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. I hope that Congress will require dishonorable (or other than honorable) discharges for all military personnel who refuse to get vaccinated, or at least allow military leaders make that choice.

A soldier should be allowed to refuse a military order only if the order is illegal. Disbelief in facts is not an acceptable reason. Allowing people who make such rationalizations to claim veteran benefits for honorable service is unjustifiable and degrades the service of those who served honorably.

For the future of the military order, these misguided soldiers should be court-martialed for refusing to follow orders. If they do not want to face a tribunal for refusing what they believe to be an illegal order, then allow them to be discharged dishonorably.

Allowing soldiers to choose the orders they follow will only bring chaos in the ranks and harm all those who serve and defend.

Regina Largent.

Richmond.

