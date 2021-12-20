Letters to the Editor for Dec. 21, 2021: Context for new Wythe

Context for new Wythe

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was disappointed to see Michael Paul Williams, whose hallmark is clarity produced by conscience, participate in the mystification around the effort to secure construction for a new George Wythe High School.

Blaming “politics” is the methodology of the status quo’s beneficiaries, so that their own political agenda is invisible and set in stone. Politics is simply the act of participating in power to advance interests. Schools are by their very nature political: from the Reconstruction era demand for public education as a universal right to the massive resistance of the civil rights movement to today's debates around funding, critical race theory, and transgender rights.

The question is what politics are being advanced, in whose interest and at whose expense? This is where we need support from Williams to interpret the historical context.