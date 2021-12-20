Letters to the Editor for Dec. 21, 2021: Risk, disclosure and reason

Risk, disclosure and reason
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the recent news story about hiding names of government employees on credit card records: the Virginia Department of Accounts and the state comptroller strongly support transparency in government and oppose inappropriate or wasteful use of state funds.
The comptroller, who is responsible for overseeing state spending, requires documentation of every expenditure of your tax dollars — a “best practice” and professional requirement of comptrollers everywhere. Every state agency should and must make these records available upon request.
We also have a responsibility to protect state employees and their ability to do their jobs. The decision to withhold cardholder names came after careful consideration of internal control risks involved. Virginia law explicitly authorizes the state comptroller to withhold information that “describes the design, function, operation, or implementation of internal controls over the Commonwealth's financial processes and systems ... if [that] would jeopardize the security of the Commonwealth's financial assets.”
It’s easy to see why: Hacking and identity theft are rampant.
Imagine a hacker obtained names of thousands of Virginia employees with state charge cards, but is unsure the list is accurate. The hacker files a Freedom of Information Act request — and gets a list confirming those identities. It won’t take long to illicit additional information to facilitate fraud. Even when cardholders are well-trained and alert, some attacks will be successful.
The records supporting charge card expenditures, which must be disclosed, could disclose the cardholder name, particularly if the cardholder also uses or consumes items purchased. This is an unavoidable risk; however, the policy to withhold names is intended to avoid providing them in direct context of the existing charge card account. This reasonable, albeit imperfect, measure minimizes the risk of fraud, yet maintains transparency over expenditures and their documented justification.
The Department of Accounts has strong compliance to prevent fraud, and further disclosure of cardholder names adds unnecessary risk to a well-run program, threatening the identity of state employees — and providing no benefit to taxpayers.
David A. Von Moll.
State Comptroller,
Virginia Department of Accounts.
Richmond.