Letters to the Editor for Dec. 21, 2021: Risk, disclosure and reason

Risk, disclosure and reason

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent news story about hiding names of government employees on credit card records: the Virginia Department of Accounts and the state comptroller strongly support transparency in government and oppose inappropriate or wasteful use of state funds.

The comptroller, who is responsible for overseeing state spending, requires documentation of every expenditure of your tax dollars — a “best practice” and professional requirement of comptrollers everywhere. Every state agency should and must make these records available upon request.

We also have a responsibility to protect state employees and their ability to do their jobs. The decision to withhold cardholder names came after careful consideration of internal control risks involved. Virginia law explicitly authorizes the state comptroller to withhold information that “describes the design, function, operation, or implementation of internal controls over the Commonwealth's financial processes and systems ... if [that] would jeopardize the security of the Commonwealth's financial assets.”

It’s easy to see why: Hacking and identity theft are rampant.