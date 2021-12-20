Letters to the Editor for Dec. 22, 2021: A welcome solution

A welcome solution

Preventing gun violence requires more than simply a law enforcement response and asking more of our police. A hub such as the proposed center would proactively treat gun violence as the public health crisis that it is: About two-thirds of gun deaths nationally and in Virginia are suicides; firearms are among the leading causes of death among children and teens in the state; and twice as many gunshot victims in Virginia are wounded but survive compared to those who are killed, forever altering their lives and health. Also, rural regions in the state, such as the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwest and Southside Virginia, have some of the highest rates of firearm suicides.