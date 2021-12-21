Letters to the Editor for Dec. 22, 2021: An educator's perspective

An educator's perspective
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent column by Diana D’Amico Pawlewicz, who is a “historian of education policy and a visiting scholar” at the University of Richmond, is typical of outside experts who have little direct insight. She stresses support for teachers unions. I do not. When it comes to elevating voices around the issue of children's education, we need a union of parents, not a union of teachers.
I have been teaching for more than 30 years at the college level, working with students who at first could not write a one-page paper. My colleagues and I are doing what K-12 unions are not doing: teaching each kid in accordance to their unique needs. My payback is students' satisfaction when they realize they have learned to write, research, think and form an opinion with facts.
Oliver Hedgepeth.
North Chesterfield.