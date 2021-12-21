Letters to the Editor for Dec. 22, 2021: An educator's perspective

An educator's perspective

The recent column by Diana D’Amico Pawlewicz, who is a “historian of education policy and a visiting scholar” at the University of Richmond, is typical of outside experts who have little direct insight. She stresses support for teachers unions. I do not. When it comes to elevating voices around the issue of children's education, we need a union of parents, not a union of teachers.

I have been teaching for more than 30 years at the college level, working with students who at first could not write a one-page paper. My colleagues and I are doing what K-12 unions are not doing: teaching each kid in accordance to their unique needs. My payback is students' satisfaction when they realize they have learned to write, research, think and form an opinion with facts.