Letters to the Editor for Dec. 22, 2021: Before tying the knot...

Before tying the knot...

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As the COVID death toll passes 800,000 in the United States, I feel compelled to respond to the recent Letter to the Editor about the wedding industry. Our daughter is an event planner for a nonprofit, and we have watched her struggle to hold events and raise funds throughout the pandemic, while still following essential health guidelines for her clientele.

Just as we have to drive on the right side of the road and stop at red lights, people should get vaccinated and practice preventive public health measures like masking and social distancing to avoid continuing deaths and restrictions on things like the wedding and events industry. Blaming Gov. Ralph Northam for enforcing what people should have done willingly on their own is not the answer.

You know who really can't attend weddings and events? Dead people. Everyone should do their civic duty and protect others as much as they protect themselves.

Susan Schufeldt.