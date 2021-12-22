Letters to the Editor for Dec. 23, 2021: A better child hunger fix

A better child hunger fix

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent Letter to the Editor urging U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to pass the Build Back Better Act in the name of feeding Virginia students: the author is admirable in her desire to feed the needy, but mistaken in her understanding of the issue.

If Kaine and Warner would untether themselves from progressive tactics such as focusing on electric cars and solar panels, perhaps they could introduce a bill that would quickly pass both houses in a landslide of bipartisanship without saddling our grandchildren with horrible debt.

In other words, our elected officials should be more forward-thinking and innovative in meeting the needs of their constituents. One size does not fit all.

Jon Palmer.