Letters to the Editor for Dec. 23, 2021: A case for space travel

A case for space travel

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to the recent Letter to the Editor suggesting that commercial space tourists should donate their resources for “the common good” rather than pay for flights to space, I offer two thoughts:

First, it seems presumptuous to judge how others choose to spend their money. Just as those of us fortunate enough to afford a subscription to the Richmond Times-Dispatch probably also enjoy a night at the movies or an occasional vacation, should we also be expected to give our discretionary resources to that which others deem “good”?

Second, the burgeoning commercial space flight industry is in fact supporting the common good. It seeks to democratize space and bring a transformative experience to more people than ever before. These new astronauts will bring back a vision of earth without borders, a humbling perspective of our true size in the scope of the cosmos and a new sense of our fragile planet’s ecosystem. Meanwhile, the companies and talented people engaged in commercial space flight are doing meaningful work to mature new technologies and mitigate risk.