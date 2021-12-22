 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 23, 2021: A solid effort on districts
A solid effort on districts

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the redistricting process inherited by the Virginia Supreme Court, the special masters it selected correctly ignored the addresses of current officeholders when drawing the new congressional and legislative districts. Districts are supposed to represent Virginia residents, not incumbent politicians. The special masters also did a fine job of creating fair districts while touching most of the constitutional and statutory bases.

Personally, I was disappointed to see part of Albemarle County split into another congressional district, but it seems everyone can find something to dislike in the new maps. Maybe that’s a sign the special masters did a good job.

Robert Wilson.

Charlottesville.

