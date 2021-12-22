 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by LifePoint Church RVA
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 23, 2021: Keeping good conduct
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Dec. 23, 2021: Keeping good conduct

  • 0

Keeping good conduct

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While I wholeheartedly support the police, the recent news conference held by the Richmond Coalition of Police to publicly call for Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith's resignation was in very poor taste.

The problems cited — low pay and benefits, unfilled vacancies, lack of support from city leadership — should be taken up with Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council. As for issues directly related to Smith, complaints should be taken up the chain of command rather than being aired out in public.

Mark Crean.

Henrico.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News