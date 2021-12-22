Letters to the Editor for Dec. 23, 2021: Keeping good conduct

Keeping good conduct

While I wholeheartedly support the police, the recent news conference held by the Richmond Coalition of Police to publicly call for Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith's resignation was in very poor taste.

The problems cited — low pay and benefits, unfilled vacancies, lack of support from city leadership — should be taken up with Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council. As for issues directly related to Smith, complaints should be taken up the chain of command rather than being aired out in public.