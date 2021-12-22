Letters to the Editor for Dec. 23, 2021: The work is just beginning

The work is just beginning

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin finds himself in an enviable position. On the day he is inaugurated, he will be able to claim that two of his major campaign promises already have been accomplished: Critical race theory isn't in Virginia's school curriculum, and Virginia’s elections are safe and secure.

One can only hope with these two issues out of the way, Youngkin will turn his attention to the real work of reducing the gap between the rich and the poor — an issue exacerbated by organizations like the one where he made his fortune.

Adrian Luxmoore.