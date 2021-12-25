 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by LifePoint Church RVA
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 26, 2021: High cost in fine print
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Dec. 26, 2021: High cost in fine print

  • 0

High cost in fine print

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

According to Michael Paul Williams' recent column, high-speed broadband service is finally coming to rural Hanover County. After government and private funds of almost $30 million for about 6,200 residents and businesses, let’s hope internet service providers don’t gouge the recipients for the cost of wire running from the road to the home with excessive fees. A broadband provider in a neighboring county once wanted $3,500 for that last 300 feet.

Fran Williams.

Midlothian.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News