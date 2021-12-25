Letters to the Editor for Dec. 26, 2021: High cost in fine print

High cost in fine print

According to Michael Paul Williams' recent column, high-speed broadband service is finally coming to rural Hanover County. After government and private funds of almost $30 million for about 6,200 residents and businesses, let’s hope internet service providers don’t gouge the recipients for the cost of wire running from the road to the home with excessive fees. A broadband provider in a neighboring county once wanted $3,500 for that last 300 feet.