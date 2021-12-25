Letters to the Editor for Dec. 26, 2021: Lessons in accountability

Lessons in accountability

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It was quite uplifting to read the recent news story about Chesterfield County schools using local author Nancy Beasley’s books “Izzy’s Fire: Finding Humanity in the Holocaust” and “The Little Lion: A Hero in the Holocaust” to teach our students about the atrocities committed in Nazi Germany.

It strikes me as a double standard that Chesterfield students are encouraged to learn about the genocide of millions of Jews by the Germans in World War II, but not about the history of killing and abuse in the United States. Shouldn’t our students learn the truth about slavery, the lynching of people of color, the relocation and killing of Native Americans, or about the Tulsa Race Massacre?

German schools teach about the Holocaust to prevent it from happening again. Surely American students deserve to learn about their country’s past. Our teachers are skilled enough to lead age-appropriate lessons to help our young people understand our history.

Bill Poole.