Letters to the Editor for Dec. 26, 2021: Making good, paying dues
Making good, paying dues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding a recent Letter to the Editor expressing frustration about the potential end of student loan relief: I know how the author feels. Every time I make a payment on my mortgage or car, every time I pay my taxes or my electric bill, it “feels like a punishment.”

With the aid of student loans, my wife and I were able to obtain education that otherwise was inaccessible, and then we went on to good careers. My wife was in her 30s and I was in my 40s when we finished paying off our student loan debt. Rather than feeling "punished," we felt that we had been the beneficiaries of a valuable and constructive program.

If this sounds unsympathetic, it is. We quaintly and strongly support the repayment of borrowed money.

Robert Harris Jr.

Charlottesville.

