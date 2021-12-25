Letters to the Editor for Dec. 26, 2021: Messages from history

Messages from history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

l would like to make two observations arising from the recent discovery of a time capsule encased in the pedestal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue this past week.

First, the existence of the time capsule suggests that those who erected the monument expected that it would be taken down at some future date. Those in the present day who have taken offense at the monument's removal ought to consider what it means that they are out of sync with the apparent intentions of those who put it up in the first place.

Second, we should presume that the creators of the time capsule filled it with items they thought we in the future would find educational.

That the time capsule was recovered shows that the monument's creators were correct on the first point. As to the second, whether we learn anything from the time capsule's contents remains to be seen.

Michael Raff.