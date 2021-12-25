Letters to the Editor for Dec. 26, 2021: On events close to home

On events close to home

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Northern Virginia is a natural staging area for America’s protesters on their way into Washington. Federal prosecutors presented evidence this year that a private, out-of-state militia used a motel in Arlington County to stockpile weapons and battle gear in preparation for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

We need a deliberate, public review of any militia activity that may be likely in the years ahead, and of the extent to which such activity in Virginia is adequately known, coordinated and regulated.

Elected officials, including the General Assembly, should convene public hearings to review the evidence of private militia activity, examine our current laws, and consult with local, state and federal experts to determine whether we are reasonably prepared and protected.

Peter Evans.