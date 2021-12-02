Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3, 2021: A distinction worth making in describing local history

A distinction worth making

in describing local history

I am a Richmond native who often visits and stays at a local hotel, where an infomercial on a hotel TV channel describes tourist attractions and the Richmond history that visitors can enjoy. Part of the narration refers to learning how it felt to “come here as a slave.”

Every time I hear this, I feel offended — and as an educator of adults and children, I embrace the importance of words. There are no people who came to America as slaves. Instead, Africans and other ethnic groups were kidnapped, brought to America and enslaved. It is important to clarify this distinction.