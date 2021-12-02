 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3, 2021: By length and age, some Wis. observations
By length and age, some Wis. trial observations

By length and age, some

Wis. trial observations

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding a recent Letter to the Editor about the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, he did not illegally possess the firearm under Wisconsin law. Because the statute includes an exception related to the length of a rifle's barrel, the judge dismissed the gun-possession charge.

As for the correspondent's comment about teens not having the mental capacity to make decisions with life-or-death consequences, teenagers are in the military — 17-year-olds, like Rittenhouse, can enlist with parental permission.

Ted A. Hamilton.

Glen Allen.

