Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3, 2021: Giving credit where due on notable Va. history

Giving credit where due

on notable Va. history

In the recent news story about a marker commemorating the Marquis de Lafayette’s 1824-25 visits with former President James Madison in Orange County, the final sentence states that “it’s less well-known that [Madison] birthed Virginia’s Statute for Religious Freedom."

Indeed, as a member of the General Assembly, Madison did cleverly guide the statute to passage through the legislative process. But primary credit for it belongs to his friend Thomas Jefferson.

Jefferson drafted the statute in 1777 in Fredericksburg, where it still is remembered every January on Religious Freedom Day. It was introduced in the assembly in 1779 and enacted on Jan. 16, 1786, while Jefferson was overseas serving as U.S. minister to France. Jefferson was so proud of the statute that it is one of three accomplishments he wanted to be cited on his tombstone.