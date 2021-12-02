Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3, 2021: Health of Roanoke River also an issue for pipeline

Health of Roanoke River
also an issue for pipeline
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Southwest Virginia residents enduring Mountain Valley Pipeline's destruction of our water, historic resources and Blue Ridge Mountain landscapes appreciate state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi's recent column opposing permits for the project.
I'll add that the Roanoke River is the municipal drinking water source for thousands of Salem, city of Roanoke and Roanoke County residents. MVP’s 130 Roanoke River upstream tributary crossings and proposed borings pose existential threats to the federally protected and endangered Roanoke logperch, and to the environmental viability of the river itself. This also makes Roanoke and Salem incur millions in unjust stormwater cleanup costs.
Cynthia Munley.
Preserve Salem.
Salem.