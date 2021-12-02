 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3, 2021: Prison population counts stir redistricting questions
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3, 2021: Prison population counts stir redistricting questions

Prison population counts

stir redistricting questions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent news story about political redistricting and the reallocation of Virginia’s prison population based on inmates’ last-known addresses:

Say a person who's serving a life sentence at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County previously lived in Gretna. This person would be considered a Gretna resident in the eyes of census officials and for redistricting purposes, even without having lived physically in Gretna for years.

And what if the residence prior to incarceration was a foreign country?

This is just raw politics.

Edgar Kinnier.

Amherst.

