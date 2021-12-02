Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3, 2021: Prison population counts stir redistricting questions

Prison population counts
stir redistricting questions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the recent news story about political redistricting and the reallocation of Virginia’s prison population based on inmates’ last-known addresses:
Say a person who's serving a life sentence at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County previously lived in Gretna. This person would be considered a Gretna resident in the eyes of census officials and for redistricting purposes, even without having lived physically in Gretna for years.
And what if the residence prior to incarceration was a foreign country?
This is just raw politics.
Edgar Kinnier.
Amherst.