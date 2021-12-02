Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3, 2021: Prison population counts stir redistricting questions

Prison population counts

stir redistricting questions

Regarding the recent news story about political redistricting and the reallocation of Virginia’s prison population based on inmates’ last-known addresses:

Say a person who's serving a life sentence at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County previously lived in Gretna. This person would be considered a Gretna resident in the eyes of census officials and for redistricting purposes, even without having lived physically in Gretna for years.