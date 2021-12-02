Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3, 2021: Will the discourse shift from division to unity?

Will the discourse shift

from division to unity?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, you ran a great campaign in terms of winning, but a horrible one in terms of raising the bar on political discourse and building a civil society.

America is experiencing epic levels of polarization and hate that pit citizens against each other, and Virginia has a long history of being one of the worst states for racial oppression. In the midst of all this, you used critical race theory as a trope, which contributed to hostile and increasingly dangerous school board meetings.

What are your plans to make families and students of color feel safe in Virginia schools and communities? What are your plans to teach Virginians the facts of American history — the good, the bad and the ugly?

What are you going to do to unite us?

Laura Granruth.