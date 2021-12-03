Letters to the Editor for Dec. 4, 2021: With cuts and scrapes, a thanks from a visitor

With cuts and scrapes,

a thanks from a visitor

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently drove my wife to a medical appointment in Richmond, and we planned to stop by a nearby restaurant beforehand. Walking from the car to the restaurant, my foot hit an elevated square in the sidewalk and I fell. This 88-year-old body did not handle it well.

I was struck by the instant outpouring of Richmond citizens coming to my aid. Several people immediately came to help me off the ground, bring me a chair, offer me bandages and call 911, which I told them wasn’t necessary. Even once we made our way into the restaurant, more people offered further aid.

We live well west of Richmond, so I do not tout it as “my city.” But the important thing to be gained from my little fall is the amazing care and kindness the people Richmond instantly threw together for a wrecked old guy from out of town bleeding on the sidewalk. When I fell, I fell into the “heart of Richmond.” Thank you to all involved in my little drama on your streets.

Dave Hetrick.