A word about the need

for careful word choice

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I take issue with the word choice in a recent headline in the Living section: "Remembering the needy during the holidays."

"Needy" people are those who are self-centered and demand attention. I grew up in an environment with plenty of need, and for me, being called "needy" was the equivalent of being told I lived in a shantytown.

In the future, consider using more thoughtful language, like "those in need."

Jerry Gum.