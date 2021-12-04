Letters to the Editor for Dec. 5, 2021: Dignity, respect should be your first menu selections

Dignity, respect should be

your first menu selections

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Throughout my youth, I worked at several Richmond-area restaurants, and those were some of the most rewarding and happy experiences in my life. I took pride in my relationships with my customers.

Today, many restaurant workers have been walking away from their jobs due to intolerable treatment and disrespect from customers or management. So diners, a few recommendations:

• When you go out to dine — whether you are a party of one or 10 — remember that there are many more people who are part of your table. From the front of house to the kitchen, from the host to the dishwashers, everyone is working to ensure that you have a wonderful experience.

• Consider dropping the word "server" entirely. Restaurant workers are not your servants; they are the managers of your dining experience. Theirs is a leadership position, not a servile one. Consult with them, lean into their knowledge and respect their recommendations.