Letters to the Editor for Dec. 5, 2021: How the times and moral compasses are changing

How the times and moral

compasses are changing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I saw recently that the Camden City School District in New Jersey has advanced the process of renaming Woodrow Wilson High School in response to a 2019 petition that identified the former president as a white supremacist.

I was reminded that we've already done the same thing here in Portsmouth. Now called Manor High School, the Portsmouth school's name was changed in July of this year after a petition protesting the namesake's ties to racism circulated in the summer of 2020.

It's funny that such a thing has become an issue only recently — and that we think our morals are so much better than those of our predecessors.

Wayne Alexander.