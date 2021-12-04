Letters to the Editor for Dec. 5, 2021: On reaping benefits sowed by others

On reaping benefits

sowed by others

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman of Virginia's 1st District recently released an ad, complete with a photo of himself wearing a hard hat, touting that he is bringing broadband service to his district. The issue is that the money for broadband expansion is found in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and Build Back Better initiative, both of which Wittman voted against.

Economic studies have shown that infrastructure investments — broadband, rural electrification, roads, water, sewer, airports and the like — produce significant returns to the economy, including in the form of salaries, and purchases of equipment and supplies. Wittman and fellow congressional Republicans voted against plans that can generate a long-lasting economic boom, yet they leap in front of the cameras to take credit for what they opposed.