Letters to the Editor for Dec. 5, 2021: 'Robert's Rules' add order, not dryness, to meetings

'Robert's Rules' add order,

not dryness, to meetings

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I spilled my coffee when I read the recent column by Quixada Moore-Vissing and Jennifer Orellana about public meetings and how to make them more engaging. The goal of inclusivity is a noble one, but I object to the phrase about needing methods “that are more participatory and less dry than the standard 'Robert’s Rules of Order' style of meeting.”

There is nothing more fair or participatory than a well-run meeting that follows "Robert’s Rules." People who groan at these rules have not studied them or witnessed a meeting that uses them correctly. Furthermore, this set of rules is a living, breathing document that changes every year to become more efficient and up-to-date.

I urge readers to look deeper than the all-too-common perception that "Robert’s Rules" are “dry.”

Bonnie Atwood.

First vice president,

Richmond Parliamentary Law Club.