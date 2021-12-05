Letters to the Editor for Dec. 6, 2021: Applying a lens of Virginia history to modern times

Applying a lens of Virginia history to modern times

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Though I now live out of state, I was born and raised in Virginia. On my last visit, it was particularly painful to see maskless faces in indoor public places.

I was reminded of how Virginia makes a point of honoring the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War II. The town of Bedford hosts the National D-Day Memorial because from about 3,200 residents at the time, it lost 23 young men on D-Day and in the Normandy campaign. Today, more than 160 of Bedford County’s estimated 6,600 residents have died of the coronavirus, which is many more deaths per capita.

Nationwide, nearly 300,000 fighters died in combat in WWII. Now, more than 750,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 in a much shorter span.

We need to treat COVID like the state of war that it is. Vaccinate and mask — for the duration.

George E. Clark.