Letters to the Editor for Dec. 7, 2021: A noticeable absence at recent Christmas parade
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent Mechanicsville Christmas Parade was conspicuously missing some longtime participants. The Mechanicsville Rotary Club announced earlier this year that the parade would not permit any displays of Confederate flags or emblems.

There are four Sons of Confederate Veterans camps in Hanover County with well more than 100 collective members. These camps have participated in the parade since its infancy.

I hope others in this community will take note of this decision, which erases history, heritage and culture.

Andrew Bennett Morehead,

Brig. Gen. W.C. Wickham Camp 2250,

Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Mechanicsville.

