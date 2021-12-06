Letters to the Editor for Dec. 7, 2021: Continuing to explore COVID and immunity

Continuing to explore

COVID and immunity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent column on COVID-19, vaccinations and treatments by Drs. Gonzalo Bearman, Michelle Doll and Richard P. Wenzel states that "many unanswered questions remain, such as the duration of natural or vaccine-acquired COVID immunity."

How is it that, with all of its federal funding and amazing academic institutions, the United States has not provided the public with better answers to that question?

The authors, in conclusion, talk about facilitating "the transition from COVID pandemic to endemic." This is already an endemic situation. We must continue to work on treatments and acknowledge the role of recovery from COVID infections as an effective way to develop immunity, rather than relying on a never-ending loop of prophylactic vaccine boosters.

Alex Sleeker, M.D.