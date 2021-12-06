Letters to the Editor for Dec. 7, 2021: Skill-game operator laments fresh shadows

Skill-game operator

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Since Virginia's regulation of legal skill games ended this past June, unregulated illegal games with no accountability are popping up across the state, with no money supporting state programs, no guarantee of fairness to players and no law enforcement crackdown. Gaming has been pushed into the shadows, and reputable businesses that once benefited from skill games are left out.

In the spring of 2020, Virginia created a fund that distributed money to the commonwealth, municipalities and small businesses. That money came from a $1,200-per-month tax on more than 9,000 skill game machines across the state, many of them from Pace-O-Matic of Virginia, which I operate.

Pace-O-Matic worked with law enforcement to be certain our skill game locations followed regulations. I am proud of the roughly $130 million in tax revenue that Pace-O-Matic and other organizations generated for the state at a time of need. We also regularly donated money to communities across the commonwealth.