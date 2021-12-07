Letters to the Editor for Dec. 8, 2021: Bet on small businesses, not out-of-state parties

Bet on small businesses,

not out-of-state parties

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a small-business owner, I witnessed many of our elected leaders prioritize out-of-state gaming companies by banning skill games in Virginia, which took effect this summer.

During the pandemic, small businesses that didn’t obtain government support — such as convenience stores, bars and restaurants — relied on the revenue generated by legal skill games for survival. This revenue helped businesses like my Richmond Food Mart pay for maintenance, supplies, employee wages and, in some cases, basic utility bills.

The ban on skill games has brought forth illicit counterparts, from mini-casinos in strip malls to unlawful games in backrooms. Worse yet, Virginia no longer can collect the tax revenue from legal skill games, as it did for a year before the ban.

To help small businesses, I hope Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and state lawmakers will reverse the ban, and again regulate and tax skill games. It’s time to worry about Main Street, Virginia, not the Las Vegas Strip.

Sam and Sandeep Surinder.