Letters to the Editor for Dec. 8, 2021: Opportunity for progress for sickle cell community

Opportunity for progress

for sickle cell community

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was deeply heartened when the Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter to President Joe Biden and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra this year advocating for some of the African American community’s most vulnerable: sickle cell disease patients. My college roommate Katie suffered many sickle cell crises in her life, as well as an early death.

Sickle cell is the most common inherited blood disorder, impacting 1 out of every 365 African Americans. Patients experience intense pain episodes, frequent infections, vision problems, stroke and a life expectancy more than 20 years below the national average.

In light of recent developments in gene and cell-based therapies, we’re now on the verge of curing this disease, which is why the caucus letter was so timely. It cited direct actions the government can take, like convening a task force of key stakeholders to offer plans for health equity for the sickle cell community. This task force would play a critical role in breaking down barriers to care and making sure all patients can benefit from groundbreaking therapies.