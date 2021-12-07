Letters to the Editor for Dec. 8, 2021: The legacy of leaving certain issues to states

The legacy of leaving
certain issues to states
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When policies affecting individual rights are "left to the states," they can yield decades of negative consequences. If we review our state-by-state history on issues like slavery, integration, labor laws, gun regulations, LGBTQ rights or voting restrictions, we can see extreme geographic differences — some historical, some still in place today. And now the Supreme Court seems poised to let states further regulate reproductive rights.
Susan Landsidle.
Richmond.