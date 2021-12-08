Letters to the Editor for Dec. 9, 2021: Appreciating the value of local news companies

Appreciating the value

of local news companies

I was pleased to read the recent news stories about how Lee Enterprises is fighting Alden Global Capital’s bid to purchase the news company, which owns the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and many other newspapers in Virginia and elsewhere.

Though the industry has struggled for years, venture capital companies are not the answer. Alden values neither democracy nor the journalism vital to preserving it, as the company's management in other markets has shown.

In this era of widespread disinformation, I appreciate the RTD's reporting on critical issues and its highlighting of human stories in our region and beyond. My husband and I moved here last summer, in a profoundly isolating time. The RTD's coverage already has enriched our lives, and as we prepare to welcome our first baby in a few weeks, we hope our child will learn from the RTD for many years to come.