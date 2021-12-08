Letters to the Editor for Dec. 9, 2021: Caution needed in COVID management approaches

Caution needed in COVID
management approaches
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent Letter to the Editor regarding COVID-19 and immunity, a physician correspondent stated: “We must continue to work on treatments and acknowledge the role of recovery from COVID infections as an effective way to develop immunity.” The implication that this is a legitimate pathway to herd immunity is a common argument made by anti-vaccination proponents.
For the families of the more than 790,000 Americans who have died as a consequence of COVID infection, such a strategy would be questionable. For such a thing to be asserted by a physician is certainly unsettling and regrettable.
Russell D. Jamison, Ph.D.
Richmond.