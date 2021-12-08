Letters to the Editor for Dec. 9, 2021: Finding inspiration in an athlete's life story

Finding inspiration in

an athlete's life story

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Readers who skip the Sports section miss some inspirational stories about athletes who succeed against the odds. The recent story about Darrell Taylor, who grew up in Hopewell and now plays football for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, is such a case.

Taylor faced challenges in his youth and early adulthood, as well as injuries as a player. Now 24 years old, he made his NFL debut this year after being drafted in 2020.

It has been 8½ years since his mother died of breast cancer. She would be proud of his accomplishments, as are we who admire Taylor's strength and perseverance.

Bev Baker.