Letters to the Editor for Dec. 9, 2021: Hanging onto seasonal happiness and memories

Hanging onto seasonal
happiness and memories
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Well, there are more than 200 tree ornaments hung so far, yet I'm not quite done. Some now adorning my tree are from former students, and I want to give them a shout-out for their generosity. Memories of these students and their classmates have made me chuckle and smile, and for this I am grateful.
These gifts from the past continue to bring joy — and isn't that what this season is all about? Thank you, students, and Merry Christmas.
Sandy Rabuck.
Henrico.