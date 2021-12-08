Letters to the Editor for Dec. 9, 2021: Personal connection to treating students fairly

Personal connection to
treating students fairly
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My son is a transgender student in Hanover County Public Schools. In November, his School Board voted to not adopt some policies that would protect transgender students, thus violating state law and federal legal precedent.
Several board members implied that their votes reflected constituents' opposition, but when my son came out as transgender in his school years ago, as confused as we were as parents, our Hanover community rallied behind our son and us with support. Neighbors, friends and school personnel offered their support. We lost only one friend during that time.
That’s the Hanover I believe in. I believe that most voting citizens of Hanover, when they personally know a transgender child, would support that child and would support policies that make their days at school positive.
A sizable and motivated group of Hanover citizens who care about equitable treatment have organized to communicate their concerns to the School Board. Board members cannot say they want to “protect all kids” when they don’t acknowledge that trans kids are kids, too — and certainly not when they would risk millions of public education dollars on an avoidable legal battle that would be lost.