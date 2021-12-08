Letters to the Editor for Dec. 9, 2021: Personal connection to treating students fairly

Personal connection to

treating students fairly

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My son is a transgender student in Hanover County Public Schools. In November, his School Board voted to not adopt some policies that would protect transgender students, thus violating state law and federal legal precedent.

Several board members implied that their votes reflected constituents' opposition, but when my son came out as transgender in his school years ago, as confused as we were as parents, our Hanover community rallied behind our son and us with support. Neighbors, friends and school personnel offered their support. We lost only one friend during that time.

That’s the Hanover I believe in. I believe that most voting citizens of Hanover, when they personally know a transgender child, would support that child and would support policies that make their days at school positive.