Letters to the Editor for Feb. 1, 2022: Avoiding future crises

The winter weather crisis on Interstate 95 in January exposed underlying engineering flaws that make the highway prone to traffic jams and bottlenecks.

Such crises could be solved by widening I-95 from six lanes to 12 lanes between Fredericksburg and Interstate 295 in Ashland, or building another set of toll lanes between Fredericksburg and Washington.

Perhaps instead of suspending the gas tax increase — which would cost Virginia about $200 million in money for transportation — Gov. Glenn Youngkin could direct that money toward addressing and preventing such major traffic issues.

