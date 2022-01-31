Letters to the Editor for Feb. 1, 2022: Mitigation over posturing

Mitigation over posturing

Of the 2,300 public comments submitted during the initial vote on Jan. 20 (during which the board voted to uphold the mandate until Youngkin provided further safety information), 75% were in favor of continuing to require masks. This vote clearly favors political posturing over the health and safety of students, teachers, staff and family members who are immunocompromised or otherwise at a higher risk for COVID, especially as omicron cases surge in the area.

Not only does the outcome of this vote ignore state law passed last year by the General Assembly saying school systems should follow COVID mitigation guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to the maximum extent practicable” — it could also be argued it goes against items listed in the Chesterfield County Public School Code of Conduct for school board members. Board members agree to "make policy decisions based on available facts, legal requirements and appropriate public input" and "refrain from using the board position for personal or partisan gain and avoid any conflict of interest or the appearance of impropriety."