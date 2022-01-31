Letters to the Editor for Feb. 1, 2022: Ode to a lone defender

Ode to a lone defender

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As reported in a recent news story, the Richmond City Council has approved plans for a second referendum on the One Casino and Resort project, and Mayor Levar Stoney has proposed a 2-cent reduction to the city’s real estate tax rate as incentive.

I applaud Councilwoman Katherine Jordan for her courage to vote against the referendum. She was the only one brave enough to affirm the will of the people and take a moral stand against gambling.

The people of Richmond have already spoken. We don't want to become the Atlantic City of the South.

Cashing in on gambling is not the way to boost Richmond's budget.

It's time to look elsewhere for solutions.

John Grigg.