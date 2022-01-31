 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Feb. 1, 2022: The logistics of a revote
The logistics of a revote

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As reported in a recent news story, the Richmond City Council was nearly unanimous in voting for a second referendum on the One Casino and Resort project. This project was rejected by voters last November, and a second referendum is clearly ignoring the will of the people.

A “do-over” vote in November will not even be close to the 2021 vote: Without a president, governor or senator on the ballot, voter turnout will be a fraction of the first vote. Furthermore, there was a lot of time, energy and money spent on both sides of the issue in 2021. Urban One will likely be willing and able to invest more money and time in a revote. It doesn't seem fair to ask the people who objected to the casino to go through this again — Signs, volunteers, airtime and so on cost a lot of time and money.

The people of Richmond already spoke on this issue. A second vote won’t be a fair vote. Many of the people who already voted against the casino won’t be there a second time, and many will feel their initial vote didn't count.

J. Ashauer.

Richmond.

