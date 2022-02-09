 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Feb. 10, 2022: A more opportune time

A more opportune time

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In light of recent Associated Press stories regarding the investigation of sexual harassment of women employed by Washington's NFL franchise, I am perplexed as to why Virginia legislators want to contribute to the delinquencies of a professional sports team whose owner is clearly unfit to manage the culture of his organization.

Under different circumstances, providing economic development revenue via bonds to build a new facility is worth considering. Until new ownership is on the scene, save the effort for something worthwhile and ethically stable.

Charles Evranian.

Chesterfield.

