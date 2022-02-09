Letters to the Editor for Feb. 10, 2022: A rational basis in fact

A rational basis in fact

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was glad to read the recent news story about the Arlington County judge who ruled Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order to end mask mandates in public schools violates state law. However, I think there is a better reason to invalidate his order.

As a bedrock principle, state officers are supposed to have some rational basis in fact for their actions. Youngkin has offered no rational explanation for his action other than vague statements about parents’ rights to make decisions about their children. Unfortunately, not all parents have good sense, and if they elect not to mask their children, they imperil not just their children and themselves, but also every person with whom that child has contact.

The pandemic is not akin to ordinary parental decisions, such as whether a child goes to church or is a vegan or can go to the mall. To depict it as such does a disservice to all with fatal consequences for some.

Robert Adams.