Letters to the Editor for Feb. 10, 2022: The will of Virginians

The will of Virginians

Gov. Glenn Youngkin was elected largely due to his platform of putting parents back in charge of raising their children. Apparently, that is very important to Virginians. The people spoke and Youngkin was elected as a result.

It seems the Virginia Senate is not concerned with what the people want since it struck down two Youngkin-backed bills — one of which would have created an easier path for charter schools to open in the commonwealth, and one to end the teaching of inherently divisive concepts in public schools.