Letters to the Editor for Feb. 11, 2022: Follow the science

Follow the science

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking in schools because evidence shows masking slows the spread of COVID-19. Passing a law that forbids local school boards from following this guidance is irresponsible and dangerous.

At some point in the future, when community spread has abated and it is safe to do so, I am sure the CDC will change its guidance. Until then, we should heed the science and not take this decision away from local school boards.