Letters to the Editor for Feb. 11, 2022: No early release

No early release

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent column by Courtney Henson, he argues Virginia should adopt "second look" legislation, which lets a judge "suspend the unserved portion" of someone's sentence after they have been in jail for a significant period of time.

This would make sense for nonviolent criminals. But the legislation, Senate Bill 378, may also allow people to seek release from prison after ten years (if they committed their crimes before age 25) or after 15 years (if they committed their crimes after age 25), regardless of the severity of their crime.

This bill should be amended to exclude violent criminals who have committed Class 1 or 2 felonies — people who need to serve their time in full.

Hans Bader.